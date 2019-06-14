Teen claims man recorded him in bathroom stall in Fayette Mall

A teenager is concerned after what happened to him at Fayette Mall.

Dewey Reed went to the mall last Thursday, June 6, with his family. He went to the restroom and said he looked up and saw a camera over his stall.

"I was kind of just like shocked," Reed said. "I paused for like a whole two seconds and just like instantly went into this mode to chase him down and try to get a face or something."

Reed says a man ran out of the bathroom and Reed then chased him into the nearby Michael Kors store.

He was able to take a picture of the man and has a short video of who he thinks had the camera.

Reed and his parents reported what happened to mall officials. WKYT reached out to them and received this statement: We are aware of the report made. Providing a comfortable, convenient and enjoyable experience for our shoppers, tenants, and employees is our top priority.

Lexington police are investigating what happened. Currently, officers do not have any video they can release but are working on getting that video.