Teen creates spinal surgery tool from video game

A high school student recently took the top award at one of the world’s largest non-collegiate science fairs.

Krithik Ramesh is 16 years old and a fan of the video game “Just Dance.”

While trying to conquer one particular song in the game, the teen started thinking about its motion tracking technology and whether it could help when it comes to surgery.

Using that motion tracking, the teen developed a safer and more accurate system for surgeons to help navigate the human spine.

“It can predict the spine biomechanics for a given patient and then optimize the surgical approach and then guide the surgeon using an augmented reality headset,” Ramesh said.

Ramesh’s idea would, of course, need lots of testing on actual patients.

The teen beat out more than 1,500 competitors from around the world at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair.

He won $75,000 that he says will go right back into his education.

