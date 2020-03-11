Teen reportedly shot in Lexington cemetery

Lexington police are investigating a shooting that injured a teenager Tuesday night.

Police responded to a call of shots being fired on Chiles Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Officers found a 17-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with what police described as potentially life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the teen told them he was walking through a nearby cemetery when he was shot. Police said the victim did not want to provide any other details.

Officers were not given a description of the suspect. No arrests have been made.

