Teen uses 3D printer to supply hospital with PPE

As many know, personal protective equipment is vital to keeping our healthcare workers safe as they battle on the front lines of this pandemic.

But masks, arguably one of the most vital pieces of PPE equipment, can cause irritation when worn all day every day. One teen in Richmond knows this and she's doing all she can to help out.

Faith Meadows has a knack for technology.

"For my careers that I'd like to do, I would like to either be a teacher or even maybe work at Disney World, which they use a bunch of technology there," says Meadows.

Meadows 's aunt Heather Tucker is a nurse who had an idea. She asked if Meadows could 3D print ear savers.

"The mask constantly touches so [your ears] will turn a bit red, and you know just get irritated and sore," Tucker says. "If you take the ear saver and hook it onto one side first, and then go ahead and just put it around, and then you can just link it in from the back."

"We made them, she took them into her work, and we've gotten really good reviews back so far," says Meadows.

Tucker originally asked Meadows for 10 pieces. Meadows has made around a hundred. Now she's sending them to health care workers at Baptist Health in Richmond.

But for Meadows, it's not just a way to spend time, or even a way to learn more about technology.

"I love helping people and so doing this kind of just combined technology and helping people, so it's basically just really fun for me while also helping others," Meadows says.

Showing a little quick thinking and creativity can make a big difference during this new normal.

To learn more about how you can help go to: https://www.supportbaptisthealth.org/?fbclid=IwAR30CQFGKogVTEhVLEA4P9vloKPiaTUer9bnAxE8I0masM7CEqSztoDo3uU