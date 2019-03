A teenager is recovering after being shot in Lexington.

The 16-year-old told Lexington police he was shot near Seventh Street Thursday morning.

Police said the teen told them he was in a car when someone started shooting at him. He went to Saint Joseph Hospital on Harrodsburg Road just after 4 a.m. to be treated for a gunshot wound to the back, according to police.

At last check, police said the teen was stable.