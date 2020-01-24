Teens accused of breaking into Danville store, stealing several guns

Three people are accused of breaking into a Boyle County business and stealing several guns.

Danville police say officers were called to check out a burglary that happened overnight at a store on Westridge Drive.

Police say the suspects smashed a window and stole multiple weapons.

During the investigation, officers were able to identify three suspects, two 16-year-old juveniles and 18-year-old Landon Bartleson, of Harrodsburg, and take them into custody.

Police say they were also investigating a vehicle theft that happened overnight on Centre College's campus. We're told the trio was also linked to the vehicle theft.

The vehicle was later recovered on Alum Springs Crosspike and police say all 9 stolen guns from the burglary were found.

All three suspects are facing charges of burglary, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property.