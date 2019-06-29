Teens hope Sticker Shock raises awareness of underage drinking

Youth in Action is working to decrease the number of teens injured and killed in crashes involving drugs and alcohol by sending a message to those who buy alcohol in Madison County.

The group held their annual Fourth of July Sticker Shock event. It involves placing stickers on boxes and bottles of alcohol.

The stickers read, “Unlawful Transaction with a minor/ providing alcohol to a Minor is a Class A Misdemeanor. 90 days up to 1 year in jail and violators may be fined up to $500.”

"It just kind of warns them that they shouldn't be doing that and it's illegal,” said Youth in Action student Kasey Ogle.

Their goal is to raise awareness about underage drinking and drug use.

“You know some of the best ways to prevent is by peer lead events just like this, where other teens come together and say listen this isn't ok. This is something that we want to combat and they're the voice to try to keep other teens from drinking,” said Kentucky State Trooper Purdy.

Officers from across Madison County helped the students distribute the stickers to several stores in the area.

The students told WKYT they know their friends will likely attend parties on the Fourth of July. They are hoping the stickers will remind them to make better decisions that could save their lives.

“I know of several parties already that are occurring and those people are like we're going to go buy the alcohol and hopefully you know I get to see some effect of somebody stopping because I put a sticker on a box or a bottle, that's the goal here,” said Junior Madison South student Ansley Cornelius.

The event during AAA’s 100 deadliest days of summer, a period of time between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekend where more people die as a result of impaired driving crashes.

