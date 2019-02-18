Teen brothers killed in Lexington crash identified

Two teenagers killed in a Sunday morning crash that seriously injured a third teenager have been identified.

An email to Sayre School parents identified the victims as Neo and Roan Sanders. The 17-year-old and 15-year-old died at the scene. The 18-year-old driver, identified as Bobby Puckett, was trapped in the car for hours.

Lexington police say the crash was discovered around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. A passerby noticed the mangled car in front of Southside Technical Center along Harrodsburg Road. But police think the crash happened around 3:30 that morning.


