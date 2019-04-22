Teens save blind woman from SC mobile home fire, authorities say

Three teens are responsible for helping to save the life of a 66-year-old woman during a fire inside her Colleton County mobile home.

Colleton County fire-rescue officials say Diane Creel, who is blind and on oxygen, was inside her home in the 7600 block of Rehoboth Road just south of Augusta Highway when the fire began in the kitchen around 9:45 a.m. on April 17.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from all sides of the home and quickly extinguished the fire.

Also inside the home at the time were 12-year-old Jaylyn Creel, 15-year-old Marina Creel and 18-year-old Matthew Grooms. They told Colleton County fire rescue officials that they heard yelling and ran into the center of the home to find the kitchen on fire. Grooms used a bowl of water to try and put out the flames while Jaylyn and Marina helped Diane get out of the house.

According to officials, Diane fell during the rescue attempt and all three then helped carry her out of the home and made sure she was a safe distance away.

Diane Creel was treated for smoke inhalation but was not taken to the hospital. Fire-rescue officials called the teens’ actions “heroic."

Crews tended to the fire for an hour and a half and determined it began on the stove before spreading to the cabinets and ceiling. The Red Cross and other family members are helping Creel after the fire.

