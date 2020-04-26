Telehealth services helping Kentuckians with mental health

One central Kentucky counseling practice is making sure to keep in touch with current and potential clients through telehealth counseling.

"It's important that during all of this, people get the mental health help that they need to continue functioning appropriately and handle the stress of everything that's going on," said owner of Helme Family Counseling Amber Helme.

Helme has a handful of clinicians working at her practice helping to connect with people who seek mental health help. She told WKYT her practice was already looking at moving to online counseling but COVID-19 pushed them forward quicker than expected.

"I don't think telehealth services are going away," she said.

Her practice is now able to provide help and counseling to anyone across the state of Kentucky thanks to online meetings.

"We can do meetings anytime, anywhere. In some cases they [the patient] don't have to necessarily get outside child care to come in or they don't have to worry about transportation costs."

Anyone is able to call for information about the variety of services they provide. New clients will speak with someone to determine the best route for their needs and a video appointment will be scheduled from the consultation.

All counseling meetings are protected under HIPPA laws. Call 859-753-7196 to get information about talking to a counselor.

