Blasting operations are scheduled to take place along New Circle Road during the week of Jan. 27.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the work is part of the New Circle Road widening project.

The short-term stoppages will take place between Georgetown Road and Lexmark from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The stoppages could last up to 20 minutes at a time.

All work is scheduled on a tentative basis and could change depending on weather conditions.