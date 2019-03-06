Tempur Sealy donates 80 new mattresses to Lexington Rescue Mission

One of Lexington Rescue Mission's main goals is to help people move out of homelessness and into permanent housing.

"We help them find affordable housing," explained Laura Carr, Lexington Rescue Mission's Chief Operating Officer. "We pay the first month's rent and then we provide several months of aftercare and home visits."

While having a safe shelter is a good first step toward stability, the people who receive assistance from Lexington Rescue Mission typically have very few items to put inside their new homes. Many have no furniture and are forced to sleep on the floor.

With this in mind, Tempur Sealy decided to donate 80 brand new queen size mattresses to the non-profit. St. Luke United Methodist Church donated space to store the new mattresses until they can be delivered to those in need.

Last year alone, Lexington Rescue Mission helped 84 families move out of homelessness. With this donation, they're hoping 2019 will be even more successful.