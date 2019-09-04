Tempur Sealy donates hundreds of mattresses to Lexington Fire Department

A Lexington company is giving back to first responders. This morning, Tempur Sealy donated more than 250 mattresses to firefighters in Lexington and surrounding communities.

When firefighters work around the clock answering to calls 24 hours of the day, there's one thing they don't do often -- sleep.

Now, when they do get some sleep, it will be on a comfortable mattress.

"Lexington is our world-wide headquarters so when it comes to doing good things in our community we like to start here at home," Tempur Sealy spokesperson Rick Maynard said.

The 250+ mattresses will replace all the beds at every fire station in Lexington. But the Lexington Fire Department says the old ones won't go to waste. In fact, they're going right back into the community.

"The mattresses that we have now are going to be going to a children's camp here locally I believe, so they're not going to be destroyed," Lexington firefighter Todd Houston said. "They're going to be able to be passed along for somebody else to use."

They say it's all about taking care of the community that also takes care of them.

"This is our city and we want to take care of our own and take care of the people that we're paid to take care of," Houston said. "When people are giving us stuff like this, it's nice to be able to pay it forward and let somebody else use some of the same stuff."

Tempur Sealy says it donates about 15,000-20,000 mattress around the world every year.

