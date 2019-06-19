Tempur Sealy plans to add 700 employees to meet increased demand

Lexington mattress manufacturer Tempur Sealy has announced it will add 700 jobs to meet the increased demand for its products.

The company also announced Tuesday it has also entered long-term supply agreements with Mattress Firm and Big Lots.

"The popularity of our iconic brands, Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster and Sealy, are driving an expansion of our U.S. workforce," Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Chairman, President and CEO Scott Thompson said. "All three brands are experiencing growth in the U.S., as our innovative products are being well received by consumers and our powerful omni-channel distribution platform is reaching more in-market consumers."

The positions will include management, sales and operations and logistics. The new hires will be spread throughout the country.