Ten years have passed since disappearance of Kentucky man

More than 10 years have passed since Charles Randolph disappeared from his home.

[Search continues for missing Casey County man]

His sisters say they are not giving up looking for him, but with so much time passed, they want others to benefit from some of the same help they received.

Charles was last seen at his home on Cochran road. His sisters believe someone took him and murdered him. Police have said it's always been just a missing person case.

Many days wondering what happened and why. Realizing they would never find him alive, Randolph's sisters, Freda Elmore and Shirley Austin, put up a headstone, without a body to be buried.

“And if we could find out where his remains are," Freda Elmore said. "And put them here, where our mom wanted them to be.”

But with answers not coming, they know others could benefit from the financial help they received. The family donated $4,500 to the Commonwealth K9 Search and Recovery Team.

[Family still looking for answers in missing persons case]

"Training is expensive," said Jackie Webster, Commonwealth K9 Search and Rescue. "Anything we need for the dogs is expensive."

3,791 days, more than 10 years of waiting, but knowing this one day, some good has come from their bad.

His sisters say they are having a great deal of difficulty in declaring Randolph legally dead, telling us there are numerous hurdles to jump through on the state level.