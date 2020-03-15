Tenn. AG: Brothers accused of price gouging; some products bought in KY



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) –

The Attorney General of Tennessee has ordered two brothers to stop and desist selling medical goods and products while a price-gouging investigation is underway.

A release from the AG states that Matt and Noah Colvin stockpiled items bought in Kentucky and Tennessee.

According to the Courier-Journal, Noah Colvin picked up thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer during a trip across the two states, while Matt Colvin collected pallets of antibacterial wipes. The two would then mark up the prices (some hand sanitizer was being sold at $70 a bottle,) and sell them on Amazon.

“This is a time where we have to focus on helping our neighbors, not profiting from them,” said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “We’re not going to tolerate selfish actions that put the health of Kentuckians at risk, and I’m grateful for Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery’s partnership in bringing an end to this harmful scheme.”

Under Tennessee law, the Attorney General’s Office can put a stop to price gouging and seek refunds for consumers. The courts may also impose civil penalties against price gougers for violations.

