Tenn. mom arrested after reportedly allowing a toddler to run through hospital parking lot

A Knoxville mother was arrested and charged with child abuse after she reportedly allowed her children to run unsupervised through a busy parking lot.

According to court documents, officers received several calls from UT Medical's emergency room with concerns about a toddler's safety.

An officer reported that multiple staff members and visitors at the hospital expressed concern about a 3-year-old who was being allowed to run out of the lobby, through the parking lot, and into the entrance of the parking garage.

The report alleges that the roadway was very busy, therefore putting the child in "imminent danger." The mother had been warned multiple times throughout the day to supervise her 3-year-old and her 2-year-old child, who was also present, according to the report.

The officer at the scene reportedly observed that the mother seemed very unconcerned about her child's safety. The officer reported that when he confronted Brianna Potter about why she allowed her child to run unsupervised through a busy parking lot, she allegedly laughed and said, "they are toddlers. They run around. That's what they do."

Witnesses saw Potter dragging the 3-year-old across the asphalt back into the emergency room, the report said. Witnesses said the child was crying and screaming during the incident.

Potter was taken into custody and charged with child abuse, neglect and endangerment.

