Mayors Gorton, Jacobs back for round two of bets over UK-Vols game

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, and Knox County, Tennessee Mayor Glenn Jacobs have returned for a second round of friendly wagers over the outcome of the Wildcat-Volunteers basketball game Saturday.

When the two teams met last, Gorton and Jacobs bet on lunch in the winning mayor’s town while wearing the winning team’s colors. Jacobs wound up sitting down at KSBar and Grille in Lexington, sporting UK blue.

This time, the two have decided the mayor from the losing team’s town will donate to the children’s hospital in the winning mayor’s city.

Jacobs, who formerly wrestled in the WWE as the character Kane, vowed over lunch with Mayor Gorton that he would be redeemed in the second matchup between the Wildcats and the Volunteers.

Gorton, however, expressed her confidence that UK would pull through for a second time.

"We know that Kentucky's on a roll, Gorton said. "We are playing really good basketball and even without one of our star players."

