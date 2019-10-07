Tennessee authorities investigating after body found in 'mummified state'

Tommy Rose and Christina McCormack are accused of abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and failing to call 911 along with Deborah Gister who is not pictured. / Source: (Knox County Sheriff's Office)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Authorities in Tennessee are conducting a homicide investigation after police say someone found a body in a "mummified state."

Gray affiliate WVLT reports Knoxville police received a tip, and the body was found wrapped in a tarp inside a shed. Three people living in the home denied any knowledge of the body.

Police arrested Tommy Rose, 62, Deborah Gister, 41, and Christina McCormack, 48. All three are charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Medical examiners will conduct an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

 
