Tennessee double murder suspects caught in Adair County

Two Tennessee murder suspects face even more charges after they were caught in Adair County Tuesday evening.

According to the Adair Voice, Alexander Hamilton, 22, of Kingsport, Tenn., and Joseph “JoJo” Clark, 22, of Bald Knob, Ark. were involved in the shooting deaths of Trever L. Reed, 30, and Shyane I. Bishop, 27.

The shootings happened around 5:45 p.m. Monday at Stonecrest Apartments.

The paper reports the suspects knew the victims.

Tuesday, Clark and Hamilton were captured with a woman in Adair County.

The sheriff's office says shots were fired from a pickup traveling toward Columbia on highway 55.

When a deputy approached, the suspects pulled the truck up to a barn, got out and ran.

Hamilton and Clark were caught quickly, along with Samantha Glenn of Kingsport.

The three are facing a string of charges including fleeing and evading police and wanton endangerment in Adair County.

The Adair Voice reports they are being held in the Adair County Regional Jail.

The three will be extradited back to Tennessee where Clark and Hamilton will face murder charges.

Joseph Clark and Samantha Glenn are pictured above. Alexander Hamilton's mug shot has not been made available.