Tennessee father, 8-year-old son dead in apparent murder-suicide

Police in Tennessee say a father and his 8-year-old son died after an apparent murder-suicide.

Maryville police say a home inspector arrived at a home at 419 Savannah Village Drive to complete an inspection for a pending sale Monday morning. When he arrived, the smoke alarm was sounding. Police chief Tony Crisp said the inspector reported that he looked in the window and saw smoke, then called 911.

When firefighters arrived they reported a heavy odor of gasoline and said flames had breached the front door. According to Crisp, investigators discovered two males with gunshot wounds in a bed inside a bedroom.

One was a 38-year-old father and the other was his 8-year-old son, Crisp said. Both were transported to Blount Memorial where the father died. The 8-year-old was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center where he also died.

Investigators called the deaths an apparent murder-suicide. Officials withheld the names of the victims while working to notify family members.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started.