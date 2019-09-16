Tennessee man accused of killing infant son, mother amid custody dispute

The man accused of killing a woman and her infant son in Tennessee will face a judge for the first time Monday.

Enoch Zarceno-Turner is accused of murdering Heather Cook and their newborn son Bentley Cook. (Photos: Cook Family/Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

Gray affiliate WMC reports Enoch Zarceno-Turner, 25, is charged in connection to the murders. He’s also accused of setting the house on fire with the victims inside.

Investigators said a relative discovered the bodies of 32-year-old Heather Cook and her four-month-old son Bentley inside the home, each with multiple stab wounds.

Investigators soon determined someone killed them and set the house on fire deliberately.

Zarceno-Turner faces two counts of first-degree murder and aggravated arson.

Investigators said Heather Cook's sister told them Cook and Zarceno-Turner were arguing recently over custody of Bentley.

Investigators said Zarceno-Turner admitted to going to the home, entering through the back window. They said he told them he found the two already dead and left without calling police.