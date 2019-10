Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a crash in Pike County.

According to WSAZ, 32-year-old Gerald Little, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, was killed in a four-car collision Saturday morning.

The crash happened on U.S. 23 just outside of Pikeville.

The road was shut down for several hours after the crash but has since re-opened.

Two other people were taken to the hospital following the crash. No word at this time on their condition.