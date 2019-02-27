Tennessee mayor upholds bet in Lexington following Wildcats' victory over Vols

Knox County, Tennessee Mayor Glenn Jacobs has come through after losing a bet with Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton.

The two met in Lexington where Jacobs wore a Kentucky shirt while having lunch.

Jacobs, who is best known as WWE wrestler Kane, made the wager with Gorton ahead of Kentucky's first regular season matchup with Tennessee. The two mayors bet on lunch in either Lexington or Knoxville based on who won the Feb. 16 game. Kentucky would go on to win in convincing fashion.

The two ate at KSBar and Grille, and both made a bet for Saturday's rematch. The loser will donate to a children's hospital where the winning mayor governs.

Knox County, Tennessee is where Knoxville is located.