Tennessee men trapped on island with bottle of rum arrested

According to court documents, authorities responded to a call of shots fired in the area of 3828 Maloney Road Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they determined that people were trapped on an island in the Tennessee River, says the document.

The report said officers used a boat to reach them. When they got to the island they found John Maxey and Bradford Thacker on the island in possession of a bottle of Captain Morgan Rum.

Officers said they believed the men had been trapped on the island after another party left with the boat. The officers reported the men had red, bloodshot eyes and a strong smell of alcohol on their breath.

Officer said they were unable to locate a firearm, but they found several shotgun shells in the vicinity. Neighbors reported that shots had been fired in the direction of homes on Maloney Road.

The Knox County Rescue Squad transported the men back to a dock at the property on Maloney Road where they were arrested and charged with public intoxication.

The report said it was later determined that a juvenile had also been on the island. He reportedly swam to shore and called his family to pick him up.

Thacker and Maxey were taken to the Knox County Jail and were later released.

