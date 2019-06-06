Tennessee mother suspected of drugging children before drowning, documents say

New documents released in a case involving a Seymour mother accused of leaving two small children unattended in a bathtub show she may have drugged them before they drowned.

Bethanie Carriker faces charges of aggravated child neglect after a 15-month-old died and an infant was hospitalized in critical condition. The infant has since been released, but no information has been given about whose care the child is in.

Investigators said Carriker's story of what happened did not match evidence at the scene. Contrary evidence included the placement of baby baths and baby bottles. Investigators said there was evidence that Carriker may have given one or both of the children Benedryl, with the knowledge that the medicine can help a child sleep.

According to the document, Carriker said the children were left unsupervised in the tub for 10-12 minutes and both children were blue and unresponsive when she called 911.

Law enforcement said they responded to the home earlier the same morning of the drowning because of a domestic dispute between Bethanie Carriker and her husband, Matthew. After the argument, the affidavit said Matthew Carriker left the home for a "cool down" period.

The documents state the children were alive and well when Matthew Carriker left the home.

Bethanie testified that she had been in contact with her husband via cellphone after he left the home, the document said.

The document said investigators searched Matthew's cell phone and found that he expressed concerns that Bethanie could "potentially cause harm" to the children.

Carricker told investigators that she did not want law enforcement gaining access to her phone for personal reasons, according to an affidavit, however, investigators were able to obtain a warrant to search the phone, although that search warrant wasn't executed. The affidavit said investigators found text messages on Matthew Carriker's phone in which Bethanie sent unsolicited photos of the children to Matthew hours prior to the drowning in an attempt to convince him to come home.

The affidavit names the incident a "neglect and/or homicide." The document says the warrant to search Bethanie Carricker's phone was served, but not executed.

Bethanie Carriker is set to appear in court on June 18, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. pending a final autopsy report. As of June 5, the autopsy report had not been finalized, according to the Knox County Medical Examiner.