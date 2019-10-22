Tennessee politician's comments on gays, white male rights draw mixed reaction

A Tennessee county commissioner made polarizing comments during a Monday meeting, which led to some being outraged while others applauded his comments.

Gray affiliate WVLT reports Sevier County Commissioner Warren Hurst was speaking during a discussion on the county's gun sanctuary status when he decided to make other controversial political comments.

"We got a queer running for president if that ain't about as ugly as you can get," he said. "Look what we got running for president in the Democratic Party. We can go over here to Hoss's jail [Sevier County Sheriff] and get better people out of there than those running for Democratic to be President of the United States."

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is openly gay and running for the Democratic nomination for President.

The comments were met with a mixed reaction, as some applauded. One woman left the meeting, saying, "This is not professional. This is [expletive]."

That's when Hurst made comments on the rights of white males in the United States.

"I'm not prejudiced. A white male in this country has very few rights and they're getting took more every day," said Hurst.

Hurst would tell WVLT later that he stands by his comments, and he is entitled to his opinion.