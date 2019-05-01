WATCH LIVE: Tenn. trash fire could take hours, even days, to be put out, firefighters say

A thick, black cloud of smoke can be seen for miles around in Knoxville as a fire erupted at a recycling center.

The Knoxville Fire Department works to extinguish a fire at a North Knoxville Fire Department. /(WVLT)

The Knoxville Fire Department said anyone who is near the fire at Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling Center should leave the area or shelter in place.

Several loud booms could be heard in the background of a Facebook live video as news crews from WVLT gave updates from the scene. Fire crews said they believe the sound is propane tanks igniting.

Fire Captain D.J. Corcoran said they're working to extinguish the "big trash fire" and it could take hours or days to completely put out the blaze.

Corcoran said they will need to conduct a full investigation to determine a cause.

Firefighters told WVLT that no homes are in danger of catching fire.

They did tell anyone who is inside to turn off their HVAC system so the smoke does not circulate into their homes.

The power utility company said they cut power to 700 homes in the vicinity of the fire as a precaution.

Officials said the call came in shortly after 1 p.m.

