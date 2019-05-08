Tennessee woman accused of neglecting young children in bathtub; 1 dead

Authorities in Tennessee say a woman is behind bars accused of neglecting her small children who were found unresponsive in a bathtub, and one child is dead.

Bethanie Carricker, 34, of Seymour, is charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse by neglect.

Carricker's 15-month-old daughter was pronounced dead at a hospital while her 20-day-old newborn daughter is in critical condition.

Deputies responded to Carricker's home Tuesday afternoon after receiving a call about the small children.

Carricker is being held on a $1 million bond. She is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.