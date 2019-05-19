Tennessee woman arrested outside of Russell Co. Detention Center with meth

A woman had a short trip to jail after she was arrested on drug charges outside the Russell County Detention Center.

Russell Springs Police say an officer received a complaint Sunday morning about a woman outside the jail who was possibly under the influence.

When investigators went to check, they found 25-year-old Alicen Garrett, of Lebanon, Tennessee, with a large amount of cash, suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Garrett was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

