Tennessee woman arrested outside of Russell Co. Detention Center with meth

Alicen Garrett (Photo: Russell County Detention Center)
RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (WKYT) – A woman had a short trip to jail after she was arrested on drug charges outside the Russell County Detention Center.

Russell Springs Police say an officer received a complaint Sunday morning about a woman outside the jail who was possibly under the influence.

When investigators went to check, they found 25-year-old Alicen Garrett, of Lebanon, Tennessee, with a large amount of cash, suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Garrett was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Photos: Russell Springs Police Department
 
