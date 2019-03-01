Terminally ill 7-year-old girl wants a letter from your dog

Updated: Fri 1:05 PM, Mar 01, 2019

HARTLAND, WI (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) -- A young girl in Wisconsin is fighting for her life after being diagnosed with a rare brain tumor, and she’s asking for help from our furry friends.

According to a GoFundMe page, Emma Mertens has a tumor called DIPG. Emma was just playing with her brothers in the snow like every other child when she got a headache and started experiencing symptoms similar to the flu.

Within days, she was rushed to the hospital for a surgery to reduce her brain swelling, and now she’s waiting for six weeks of daily radiation therapy.

Her family’s fund has surpased its $100,000 goal and, while the money helps, that’s not what Emma is asking for from strangers across the country.

She wants to hear from your dogs.

A message started going viral after being posted in a Facebook group for animal rescues.

The flier says, “Emma Mertens is a 7-year-old little girl who is terminally ill and wants comfort in the form of letters from dogs.”

Anyone from across the country can send a letter to the strong little girl. Here’s where you can send them:

Mail:
Emma Mertens
PO Box 230
Hartland, WI 53029

Email: EmmaLovesDogs7@gmail.com

For extra love and good measure, send a picture of your pup too! And if you have a cat or any other animal, we're sure Emma would love to hear from them as well.

