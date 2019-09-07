Terry Wilson injured in Kentucky's 38-17 win over Eastern Michigan

Kentucky grabs second victory of the season over Eastern Michigan University.

The Wildcats started strong, with two touchdowns in the first quarter. Kentucky went into halftime leading the EMU Eagles 17-3.

Late in the third quarter with a 24-10 lead, Wilson took off running and was pulled down with a horse-collar tackle and went down in pain.

Former Troy quarterback Sawyer Smith entered the game, replacing Wilson.

Kentucky will now prepare for Florida next week at Kroger Field. Florida enters the game 2-0 after a 45-0 win over UT Martin.