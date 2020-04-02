Tesla's 1Q car sales surged before pandemic shut things down

Tesla's sales of its increasingly popular electric cars got off to fast start this year.

That was despite the company having to slam the brakes along with other major automakers last month because of worldwide efforts to contain the worst pandemic in a century.

Numbers released Thursday disclosed Tesla delivered 88,400 vehicles during the first three months of the year. That's a 40% increase from the same time last year and nearly matched analysts' estimates.

The news lifted Tesla's stock 18% in extended trading, but the shares still have lost nearly half their value since peaking in early February.