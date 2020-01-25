Testimony continues in Perry County murder trial

Additional testimony was heard in Knott County on Friday in a murder trial out of Perry County.

James McIntosh is accused of killing Danny Mullins back in late February of 2019.

Sister-station WYMT reports that jurors heard from McIntosh’s co-workers, forensic officials with Kentucky State Police, and a Perry County deputy coroner.

Earlier this week, jurors heard recordings from the day of the arrest. During those interviews, McIntosh told police he shot his gun around eleven times, and then tossed the gun in the river.

McIntosh’s attorneys argue he acted in self-defense.

The trial continues next week.

