Testing fees waived for Kentuckians wanting to get their GED

Kentuckians wanting to get their GED will not have to pay the fees to take the test.

Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman made the announcement Tuesday.

Kentucky Skills U will waive testing fees for Kentuckians seeking to earn a GED®.

More than 335,000 Kentuckians do not have their GED®.

The Education and Workforce Development Cabinet allotted $600,000 in state funding to waive test fees. It costs $120 for all four courses in Kentucky.

“This state funding will remove one more barrier for Kentuckians and provide them one more opportunity to earn their GED – a critical piece to helping the more than 335,000 Kentuckians without a GED or high school diploma to participate in our workforce and thrive," said Gov. Beshear.

Kentucky requires the GED® Ready Practice test to be taken before the GED® exam. The GED® Ready test is available at no cost through Kentucky Skills U or individuals may take the test online at ged.com for a fee.

You can text MYGED to 74700 to connect with Kentucky Skills U center near you.