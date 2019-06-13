Texas A&M first SEC school to allow alcohol sales at football games

Texas A&M is the first Southeastern Conference program to announce it will allow alcohol sales at football games.

This decision comes shortly after the SEC gave universities the option of whether to allow sales at sporting events.

Sales will start in time for the 2019 football season, and the university says it will offer beer and wine.

"This is another way we are enhancing the amenities at Kyle Field," Interim Director of Athletics R.C. Slocum said. "We are extending the availability of alcohol beyond the premium areas which have had this option for many years. Fans, 21 and older, will have the option to purchase alcohol, regardless of seating area."

Some SEC universities, including Auburn, Georgia and Alabama, have decided not to sell alcohol at games. Kentucky has yet to make a decision.