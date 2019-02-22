Texas Roadhouse raising menu prices

Louisville-based Texas Roadhouse is planning to raise menu prices.

Customers will notice an approximate 1.5 percent increase beginning in April, according to a restaurant spokesperson. Texas Roadhouse said the increase is necessary because of higher labor costs and rising food costs.

The change was also reflected in the restaurant’s 4th Quarter earnings report, released on Tuesday.

The move follows a 1.7 percent increase last fall.

Find your nearest Texas Roadhouse location here.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.