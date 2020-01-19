Texas boy, 4, undergoes surgery after swallowing plastic lollipop stick

The family of a 4-year-old boy in Texas are warning others after it took two weeks for them to get help after the boy choked and swallowed a lollipop and plastic stick.

Mother Katrina Burnett says her 4-year-old son Mason swallowed a 4-inch plastic lollipop stick that got lodged between his stomach and intestines. (Source: Katrina Burnett/KTRK/CNN)

Mother Katrina Burnett says her 4-year-old son Mason was eating a lollipop in December when he started crying. His dad went to see what was wrong, and the boy inhaled the sweet, plastic stick and all.

Mason's family immediately rushed him to the hospital, where they were told it would pass.

"It was a hard plastic sucker stick, not a paper stick. It's not going to dissolve in his stomach. They did a chest X-ray to make sure he didn't aspirate it into his lungs, and they sent us home,” Burnett said.

Mason spiked a fever that night, so his mom, dad and stepmom took him to another emergency room.

"That's not any type of way you ever want to see your child ever. It was the hardest thing for me," Burnett said.

Two weeks later, Mason had been to three hospitals and had numerous X-rays taken. He still hadn’t passed the lollipop. His family says the 4-year-old endured a partially collapsed lung and aspiration pneumonia before he finally got help via surgery at The Woman’s Hospital of Texas in Houston.

"They found a 4-inch sucker stick lodged, not even in his intestines but the little area between the stomach and the intestines, and it was eroding into his intestines,” Burnett said.

After the scare, Mason is thankfully back on his feet. His mother hopes the near tragedy serves as a lesson to families everywhere.

“Do not let them eat a sucker without you present, and if you know something is wrong with your baby, you are the parent. You are their advocate. Do anything you can just to make sure they’re OK because nobody knows your kid like you know your kid. I would hate for this to happen to anybody else’s child,” Burnett said.

