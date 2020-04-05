Texas hires Vic Schaefer from Mississippi State

Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer smiles as he greets center Zion Campbell (25) as she comes off the court during the second half against Southernd in a first-round game in the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament in Starkville, Miss., Friday, March 22, 2019. Mississippi State won 103-46. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas moved quickly to hire a new women’s basketball coach and snagged Vic Schaefer away from powerhouse Mississippi State.

Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte announced the move Sunday by tweeting a picture of himself with Schaefer and his family holding up the “Hook’em Horns” hand signal.

The move comes just two days after Texas dismissed eight-year coach Karen Aston at the end of her contract. Aston had reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 or farther four times. Schaefer's teams lost the tournament championship game in 2017 and 2018. The Bulldogs were 27-9 last season.

 
