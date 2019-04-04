Texas lawmaker said complete border closure would be devastating to economy

"It is absolutely outrageous what's going on," said Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), describing the thousands of migrants crossing the border.

"It's not only a threat to the country, it's a humanitarian crisis," according to the Congressman.

Late last week, President Trump mentioned the idea of closing the U.S.-Mexico border to deal with the influx of Central American migrants seeking asylum. Critics say the border closure would be detrimental to the economy. The president of the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas Lance Jungmeyer said 11,000 to 12,000 commercial trucks cross the border at Nogales each day.

Gohmert said closing the border would be devastating to the economy. He said if the President decided to shut down the border, he should still keep commerce open and free flowing.

"It would be better just to say we're not letting anyone in. We're gonna let commercial traffic, trucks, trains, planes, that are bringing commerce. We'll let them come, but nobody is gonna come in that's gonna claim asylum or with a visa," Gohmert said.

The Congressman said American manufacturers would also be impacted if President Trump completely shut the border.