Texas man, 84, becomes oldest living kidney donor in the US

An 84-year-old Texas man because the country's oldest living kidney donor. / Source: Houston Methodist Hospital via CNN
Updated: Mon 4:24 PM, Jun 10, 2019

HOUSTON (CNN) - At 84-years-old, Frank Dewhurst is the old living kidney donor in the U.S.

Dewhurst felt inspired to donate after he saw a neighbor's sign that read, "I am Type O and I need a kidney transplant. Please help me."

Turns out, Dewhurst was a match.

Age wasn't a concern for doctors. In fact, they said because Dewhurst is still active and not on any medications, he actually was an ideal candidate.

Now, Dewhurst and his neighbor are recovering well after surgery.

He hopes others who are healthy will consider donating; no matter their age.

To learn more about organ donation, visit donatelife.net.

