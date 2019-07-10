Texas man sentenced to prison for flying to Kentucky to have sex with minors

A Texas man is heading to prison after a Kentucky jury convicted him of traveling across a state line to engage in a sexual act with a person under 12.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Gregory Lee Hruby of Brazoria, Texas faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years on each of the two counts he was convicted of. He could also face an additional 20 years for possessing visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Prosecutors say Hruby communicated with an undercover agent who responded to an online post using the Whisper application. The undercover agent posed as the mother of 9 and 11-year-old daughters who was willing to let Hruby have sex with the girls.

Hruby was arrested when he flew from Houston to Lexington in October 2018. He was possessing child pornography on his cellphone at the time of his arrest.