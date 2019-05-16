Texas man who brought gun to UK campus, threatened student, sentenced

A Texas man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal charges for bringing a gun onto UK's campus is heading to prison.

24-year-old Diontre Davis was arrested in November of 2017 when an employee at UK’s Buell Armory spotted him on campus carrying a gun.

Police at the time said Davis had made several serious threats against a student on Twitter back in October of 2016, and that he was being monitored by officers.

According to the Lexington Herald Leader, Davis has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for the incident.

Information in this article from the Lexington Herald Leader.