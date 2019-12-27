Texas news crew nearly hit by tractor-trailer in crash caught on camera

A television news crew in Texas captured video of a tractor-trailer crash on a highway while at the scene of a pileup.

A camera crew captured a tractor-trailer crash which happened just feet away from where the video was taken. (Source: KCBD)

KCBD was on U.S. 84 in Lubbock County when the tractor-trailer appears from the fog in the video.

The driver crashed into several vehicles, hitting a state trooper and pinning another person inside a truck. Both people hurt in the crash are expected to survive their injuries.

The tractor-trailer would eventually stop within feet of the camera.

The dense fog created hazardous driving conditions throughout Friday in the Lubbock area.

