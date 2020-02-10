Texas toddler sings ‘Let It Go’ while in ‘Frozen’ costume for first-ever snow day

A toddler in West Texas got to see her first snowfall last week, so she decided to celebrate with a song from her favorite movie.

A Texas girl reacts to seeing first snow by busting out 'Let It Go.' (Source: Kristi Michelle/CNN)

Kristi Michele posted a video of her 2-year-old daughter Madelyn dancing and singing to “Let It Go” from the popular animated film “Frozen.”

The video has since been viewed more than 46 million times on Facebook.

“It makes me so proud to know my daughter put smiles on so many faces,” Kristi wrote on Facebook. “Already making the world a better place at the age of two!!!”

Madelyn wore her Elsa outfit for the performance, and Kristi said her daughter has been obsessed with the character ever since she saw “Frozen 2.”