Texas zoo allows you to name cockroach after ex before being fed to meerkats

A zoo in Texas is letting people name cockroaches after their former lovers before the insects are fed to meerkats.

You can message the El Paso Zoo on Facebook beginning Feb. 11 with the first name and last initial of the ex to get a cockroach named.

The zoo will broadcast the cockroach feast on Facebook Live Feb. 14 at 2:15 p.m. using the website's meerkat webcam.

The demand for naming cockroaches appears to be high, as the zoo's Facebook post announcing the event has already been shared 2,000 times and has received significant news coverage.