Thank you, “Mr. Wrinkles”: Dog helps police ID pedestrian hit by vehicle

Updated: Fri 2:06 PM, Nov 01, 2019

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say a dog helped officers find the home of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.

"Mr. Wrinkles" led officers to the man's home about five blocks away so the 64-year-old's family could be notified. (Source: Fair Lawn Police Department)

Fair Lawn police say the man was crossing the street when he was hit Wednesday night. The man, who didn't have any ID, was taken to a hospital for treatment of head and leg injuries.

His American bulldog was not injured. "Mr. Wrinkles" led officers to the man's home about five blocks away so the 64-year-old's family could be notified.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was taken to a hospital for treatment of chest and arm injuries.

