Thanksgiving traffic expected at near-record levels

Whether it's by plane, train or automobile, AAA is predicting that more than 55 million travelers will head out this Thanksgiving, the most since 2005.

"About 50 million of those travelers will be hitting the highway," said Lori Weaver Hawkins, with AAA Blue Grass.

According to AAA, the best days to travel are the Monday before Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving Day itself.

"Wednesday is the worst," said Hawkins. "In fact, they're talking about record delays in some of the metro areas."

More than 368-thousand drivers will call AAA for help this Thanksgiving.

The most common reasons include dead batteries, flat tires and locking the keys in the car.

Last year, in AAA's Blue Grass region alone, emergency crews responded to 1400 calls over the holiday weekend.

AAA is crediting a strong economy and slightly lower gas prices for the surge in travel numbers. Unfortunately rental car prices are they highest they've ever been- the national average is about $75 a day.

"So that's something to keep in mind, but hopefully they've been saving a little on gas over the last few weeks, so they have a little more spending money for their trip," said Hawkins.

Along with more drivers, more people are expected to fly this Thanksgiving. AAA is predicting that 4.45 million people will board a flight, that's a nearly 5% increase from 2018.