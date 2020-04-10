Summer camps facing rocky start, uncertain future

Some summer camps have already notified families that they won’t open due to the coronavirus crisis.

But most are in wait-and-see mode as parents who rely on camp for child care and child fun try not to panic.

Summer camps are monitoring the pandemic's progress as they crunch the numbers on potential mass refunds. Some parents have held off putting money down. And many camps have extended deadlines for enrollment.

But even if camps are allowed to open, will parents feel comfortable that the coronavirus threat has lessened enough to make camp safe?

