The Barnstable Brown gala announces 2019 celebrity guest list

The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala has announced the celebrity lineup for its 31st annual gala.

The 2019 guest list includes Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Randall Cobb, Dennis Quaid, Bode Miller and Tanya Tucker.

The star-studded bash is held at the Louisville, Kentucky home of Patricia Barnstable Brown, who co-hosts the event with her twin sister Priscilla Barnstable.

The celebrity packed gala, known for its musical extravaganza, has raised and donated millions of dollars to the Barnstable Brown Diabetes and Obesity Research Center at the University of Kentucky over the past ten years. Founded by twin sisters Patricia Barnstable Brown and Priscilla Barnstable, along with Patricia’s late husband Dr. David E. Brown, this year’s gala will be held on Friday, May 3.

It’s listed as one of the “Ten Best Parties in the World” by Condé Nast and internationally recognized as the “premier” Kentucky Derby gala.

Other celebrity guests this year include: